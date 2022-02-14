Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+671.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.75M (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.