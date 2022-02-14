Denny's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+440.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.99M (+41.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DENN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.