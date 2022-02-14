Haverty Furniture Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETHaverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.72M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HVT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.