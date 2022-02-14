Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4%) said it agreed to a heritage protection plan with an indigenous landowner group for the Western Range iron ore project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, as it seeks to avoid a repeat of the backlash from the 2020 destruction of ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge.

Rio said its agreement with the Yinhawangka people will ensure that the mines are designed to reduce impacts on social and cultural heritage, and that decisions on environmental matters and mine planning will be made jointly with the aboriginal group.

"We know we haven't always got this right in the past. We have learned and continue to learn a lot from this co-designed process which is the manner in which we want to work with all Traditional Owners," said Simon Trott, head of Rio Tintois iron ore business.

The deal comes as Rio continues to cope with the fallout from the destruction of the 46K-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge, which led to the departure of several top executives.