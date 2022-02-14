Rio Tinto, aboriginal group reach heritage protection deal for iron ore project

Feb. 14, 2022 11:57 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Iron Ore reclaimer machine and stockpile

Dazman/E+ via Getty Images

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4%) said it agreed to a heritage protection plan with an indigenous landowner group for the Western Range iron ore project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, as it seeks to avoid a repeat of the backlash from the 2020 destruction of ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge.

Rio said its agreement with the Yinhawangka people will ensure that the mines are designed to reduce impacts on social and cultural heritage, and that decisions on environmental matters and mine planning will be made jointly with the aboriginal group.

"We know we haven't always got this right in the past. We have learned and continue to learn a lot from this co-designed process which is the manner in which we want to work with all Traditional Owners," said Simon Trott, head of Rio Tintois iron ore business.

The deal comes as Rio continues to cope with the fallout from the destruction of the 46K-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge, which led to the departure of several top executives.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.