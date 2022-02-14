Alteryx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-90.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.23M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.