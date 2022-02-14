OPEC chatter - those with spare capacity see no need to boost production
Feb. 14, 2022 12:02 PM ETTTE, SHEL, CVX, XOM, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor23 Comments
- On the sidelines of an industry conference in Egypt, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters that "it looks like it is not supply and demand, the major hike is geopolitical tensions, that is what is causing prices to be where they are today" (NYSEARCA:USO).
- The Minister indicated that OPEC's monthly increases are helping, and the 400kb/d quota increases are enough to meet demand (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:TTE).
- Conversely, former OPEC Secretary General Barkindo flagged underinvestment as contributing to higher prices, saying "the world will continue to be thirsty for oil for foreseeable future, but we are beginning to have challenges to access investment capital" and continuing "OPEC is concerned about meeting oil demand."
- The contrasting comments are noteworthy, Barkindo represents Nigeria, a serial under-producer within OPEC; al-Mazrouei represents the UAE, a country that has sustainably produced at rates above current levels.
- These comments come on the back of statements from Saudi in January, which indicated the Kingdom would not "make up" for underproduction from fellow OPEC members.
- If the UAE and Saudi, the only two OPEC members with material spare capacity, see the current strategy as satisfactory, there is little chance of OPEC+ accelerating production growth, regardless of accelerating inventory draws.