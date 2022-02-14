Asana rises after CEO Dustin Moskovitz buys 1.25M shares
Feb. 14, 2022 12:04 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Asana (ASAN +9.2%) shares have surged on news that founder & CEO Dustin Moskovitz purchased 1.25M shares of the company's Class A common stock.
- The shares were purchased in a series of transactions dated Feb. 09-11, 2022.
- Form 4
- A look at Asana's ownership composition:
- ASAN shares have climbed 58.86% over the past one year
- The work-management platform company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and plans to release its Q4 figures on Mar. 09, 2022.
- "ASAN stock is now more attractively valued than it has been for a while," wrote SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in a recent analysis on the stock