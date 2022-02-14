Asana rises after CEO Dustin Moskovitz buys 1.25M shares

  • Asana (ASAN +9.2%) shares have surged on news that founder & CEO Dustin Moskovitz purchased 1.25M shares of the company's Class A common stock.
  • The shares were purchased in a series of transactions dated Feb. 09-11, 2022.
  • Form 4
  • A look at Asana's ownership composition:

  • ASAN shares have climbed 58.86% over the past one year
  • The work-management platform company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and plans to release its Q4 figures on Mar. 09, 2022.
  • "ASAN stock is now more attractively valued than it has been for a while," wrote SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in a recent analysis on the stock
