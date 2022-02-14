Ecolab Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:05 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.