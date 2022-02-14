Akamai Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $896.31M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.