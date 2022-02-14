BorgWarner Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:06 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.5B (-10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.