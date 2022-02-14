Ares Commercial Real Estate Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:11 PM ETAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.1M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.