UNITY posts 24-week data from Phase 1 trial for UBX1325 in vascular eye diseases

UNITY Biotechnology (UBX +14.7%) announced 24-week data from its Phase 1 study for UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The disclosure on Monday followed a presentation made by Robert Bhisitkul, M.D. professor of ophthalmology and director of the Retina Fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, at a medical conference last week.

According to data from DME patients, in the higher dose cohorts (5, 10 mcg), the improvements of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) stood at 9.5 ETDRS letters from baseline at 6 months, while the improvement for all dose cohorts reached 6.9 ETDRS letters for the period.

In AMD, the rapid BCVA improvements were followed by improvements or stabilization of both BCVA and central subfield thickness (CST) through six months from the injection.

In both AMD and DME, a majority of patients did not meet the criteria required for anti-VEGF treatments.

“The totality of the 24-week clinical data presented is encouraging as it supports the potential of UBX1325 as an alternative to anti-VEGF with a distinct mechanism of action,” remarked Dr. Bhisitkul.

The company expects 12-week data from ongoing Phase 2 trials for UBX1325 in DME and wet AMD by mid-2022 and Q4 2022, respectively, according to Unity (NASDAQ:UBX) CEO Anirvan Ghosh.

Read more on the 12-week data from the trial as announced by the company in October.

Anti-VEGF agent, Eylea generated $5.8B for Regeneron’s (NASDAQ:REGN) in 2021 with ~17% YoY growth, highlighting the commercial prospects in the disease category.