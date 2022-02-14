ANGI Homeservices Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $414.31M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.