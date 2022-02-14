LGI Homes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:16 PM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.20 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $758.07M (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGIH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.