Paysafe expands into Louisiana, Oregon mobile sports-betting markets
Feb. 14, 2022 12:17 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)DKNG, CZRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) on Monday expanded into the Louisiana and Oregon mobile sports-betting markets to streamline player deposits.
- Meanwhile, shares of PSFE gain 4.2% in midday trading.
- The company is processing sports-bettor deposits with mobile sportsbooks in the Louisiana market, which went live recently, as well as powering multiple iGaming affiliate programs in the state through Income Access, its marketing technology and services provider.
- PSFE is also optimizing Louisiana sportsbook customer conversions through the affiliate software of Income Access.
- Note the company has extended its multi-state payments partnerships with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) into Louisiana’s mobile sports-betting market.
