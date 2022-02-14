NMI Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.71 (+20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $125.94M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.