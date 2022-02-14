Alcon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.50 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.1B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.