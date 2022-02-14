Lobe Sciences sells 8M common shares of Ionic Brands
Feb. 14, 2022
- Lobe Sciences (OTCPK:GTSIF) has sold 8M common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands (OTCPK:IONKF).
- Following the transaction, Lobe Sciences owns over 49.91M common shares of Ionic Brands that represent ~19% of the latter's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.
- The shares were originally issued to Lobe Sciences on Feb. 03, 2022 as partial consideration in relation to the sale of certain assets to Ionic Brands.
- In Feb. 2021, Lobe Sciences agreed to sell its Washington-based non-core cannabis assets to Ionic Brands.