Lobe Sciences sells 8M common shares of Ionic Brands

Feb. 14, 2022 12:34 PM ETIonic Brands Corp. (IONKF), GTSIFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lobe Sciences (OTCPK:GTSIF) has sold 8M common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands (OTCPK:IONKF).
  • Following the transaction, Lobe Sciences owns over 49.91M common shares of Ionic Brands that represent ~19% of the latter's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.
  • The shares were originally issued to Lobe Sciences on Feb. 03, 2022 as partial consideration in relation to the sale of certain assets to Ionic Brands.
  • In Feb. 2021, Lobe Sciences agreed to sell its Washington-based non-core cannabis assets to Ionic Brands.
