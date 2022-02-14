Pacific Biosciences of California Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.29 and the consensus revenue estimate is $36M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PACB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
