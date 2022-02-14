The makers of COVID vaccines stepped into the spotlight in Monday's midday trading after a regulatory setback sent their stocks tumbling. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) all posted notable losses on the news.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) also made the list of major intraday decliners as a result of the regulatory decision. The stock dropped after India banned more than four dozen high-profile apps made by Chinese companies.

Elsewhere in the market, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) moderated some of its recent rebound after its new chief executive threw some cold water on merger speculation.

Turning to one of the day's standout gainers, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) advanced following a bullish analyst comment.

Decliners

Shares of COVID vaccine makers lost ground in intraday action after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to delay a meeting meant to discuss the possibility of authorizing a shot for children. The event had centered around allowing a product by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) to be used in children aged six months to five years.

BNTX dropped almost 9% on the news, while PFE retreated about 3%. The sell-off carried over to other vaccine makers. Moderna (MRNA) plunged about 12% and Novavax (NVAX) dropped around 8%.

Sea Limited (SE) saw a double-digit midday decline as well. The stock plummeted 14% after India banned 54 apps made by Chinese companies, including SE's Free Fire.

Peloton (PTON) slipped more than 2% in intraday trading after its new CEO, Barry McCarthy, suggested that the company might not look to sell the company. Speaking to the Financial Times, McCarthy said there were no current plans in motion to accomplish a sale.

PTON posted a substantial rally last week, fueled by rampant takeover speculation. The gains included a 21% jump last Monday, followed by another 25% advance the following day.

Gainer

Bloom Energy (BE) got a lift in intraday action from a positive analyst comment. Bank of America upgraded the stock to a Buy, saying it sees expanding margins, thanks in part to planned cost-saving programs.

Bolstered by BofA's bullish turn, BE climbed about 5% in midday trading.

Want more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Head over to SA's On The Move section.