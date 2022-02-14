Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Earlier this month, SA contributor The Value Investor wrote "Masimo: Getting Healthier After A Fierce Sell-Off", rating the stock Hold.