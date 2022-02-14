Zoetis Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:45 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.