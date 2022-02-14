IQVIA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:46 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IQV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.