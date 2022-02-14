West Fraser Timber Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is C$3.37 (-31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is C$2.05B (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Moser recently wrote with Buy rating, "West Fraser Timber: That's A Bingo For $100/Share".