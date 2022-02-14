Macau stocks gain as investors eye potential shift in China's zero-tolerance COVID policy

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +5.1%) gained the most of any consumer stock in the S&P 500 Index after the emergency approval of the Pfizer antiviral pill is seen by analysts and investor as an indication that the zero-tolerance COVID policy in China could be lifted after the Olympics.

The emergency approval is the first China has given to a COVID-19 drug or vaccine developed by a foreign country, according to Bloomberg.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.7%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO +5.3%) also showed gains following the development.

Jefferies noted earlier today that Macau daily revenue for the week ending February 13 improved from the prior week, although a choppy recovery is still a distinct possibility. The firm also has reasoned that an impending SARs CoV2 outbreak in Hong Kong could provide a catalyst for China to open up and move away from its zero- COVID strategy as a relatively low Hong Kong death rate could result in the the local government pivoting away from the current approach.

More Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), , Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

