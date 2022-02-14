Kornit Digital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:52 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.99M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KRNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.