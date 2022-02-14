With another CPI print in the rear-view mirror, Morgan Stanley's equity strategist Michael Wilson argued Monday that investors should shift gears away from inflation and towards potential risks to economic growth. Given the looming threat of a slowdown, Wilson warned that the "correction remains incomplete," with more potential downside possible for the stock market.

Wilson contended that the latest CPI report signifies a top in the overall investment community’s fixation with the Fed and rates. Of course, rate and Fed decision-making remain important, he said, but growth should become the central concern from here.

“The duration and depth of this incomplete correction will be determined by how much growth disappoints,” Wilson wrote in a note.

In raising red flags about the economic situation, Morgan Stanley pointed to depressed consumer sentiment, high prices, and negative real wage growth, all posing a risk to consumption for the first half of 2022.

Wilson added: “As it becomes revealed that demand is slowing more than expected, order books should shrink and excess inventory will build. Indeed, that is already happening as the wholesale inventory/sales ratio for durable goods is now rising. This data lags and only runs through December. Our expectation is that the post-holiday Jan/Feb data points here will indicate a continued pick up in this ratio.”

“The market has given companies that beat estimates a modest reward with the median company trading up 1.1% after reporting. The median company that missed estimates has traded down 3.2% on reporting day and 2.4% in the three days that follow. We think this dynamic will be in play for much of the 1H of the year. As growth slows, the market is likely to favor high-quality companies with earnings stability and a strong ability to execute.”

Market participants who follow this same train of thought may be inclined to look toward value and defensive ETFs.

