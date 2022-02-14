Marriott Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 12:56 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (compared to $0.12 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+85.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Marriot recently provided its hotel developments wherein it indicated it had the largest global development pipeline at the end of the year with roughly 485K rooms in the pipeline.
- SA Contributor Pendulum recently wrote with a Strong Buy rating that the company has a core position with 26% upside potential in 2022.