Wynn Resorts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.25 and the consensus revenue estimate is $995.28M (+45.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- SA contributor Howard Jay Klein wrote "Wynn: Raising Guidance Based On Clarified Forward Strategy", rating the stock Buy.