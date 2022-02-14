Restaurant Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 1:00 PM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- In mid-January, Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on QSR to Underweight warning on a more gradual than expected recovery for Tim Hortons due to higher than average sensitivity to ongoing COVID risk and a lack of bounce in sales as mobility in Canada has increased.