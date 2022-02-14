Triumph upgraded at Jefferies as company caps six-year turnaround

Feb. 14, 2022 12:58 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Boeing Q1 Profits Plummet 21 Percent Due To 737 MAX Jet Failings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Triumph Group (TGI +7.7%) jumps to a three-month high after Jefferies upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a $26 price target, up from $20, saying revenues, profit and free cash flow are "all set to inflect" in culminating a turnaround that was six years in the making.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu forecasts Triumph's revenue growth accelerating from 3% in FY 2022 to 8% in 2023 based on improving N/B rates, EBITDA margins inflecting from 11.6% in 2022 to 14.6% in 2023 on volume and restructuring actions, and free cash flow improving from a use of $150M in 2022 to $58M generated in 2023 given the absence of Boeing advance repayments and other one-time items.

Kahyaoglu said Triumph "had to unwind/divest 'bad' contracts [over the six years]; as such, the Structures business contracted from $2.6B of revenue in 2016 to $132M" expected for 2023.

Last week, Triumph reported roughly in-line FQ3 earnings and FY 2022 guidance for $1.5B in net sales.

