Cushman & Wakefield selected by Wexford Science to lease life science facility in Arizona
Feb. 14, 2022 1:06 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) has been engaged by Wexford Science & Technology to provide leasing services for its life science and biolab facility, 850 Phoenix Biomedical Campus (NYSE:PBC), in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
- Completed in late 2020, the building is 65% leased to multiple tenants and anchored by Arizona State University.
- The building's 5th floor will feature a market-ready lab/incubator space known as Wexford Innovation Labs.
- Currently under construction, the space is designed as a shared work environment for life science, biotech or other industry-related users. It will be available for occupancy in Q3 of 2022.
- CWK also provides facility management for Wexford’s local and national portfolio. Wexford is managing and leasing the Wexford Innovation Labs.