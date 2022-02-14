Cushman & Wakefield selected by Wexford Science to lease life science facility in Arizona

Feb. 14, 2022 1:06 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) has been engaged by Wexford Science & Technology to provide leasing services for its life science and biolab facility, 850 Phoenix Biomedical Campus (NYSE:PBC), in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
  • Completed in late 2020, the building is 65% leased to multiple tenants and anchored by Arizona State University.
  • The building's 5th floor will feature a market-ready lab/incubator space known as Wexford Innovation Labs.
  • Currently under construction, the space is designed as a shared work environment for life science, biotech or other industry-related users. It will be available for occupancy in Q3 of 2022.
  • CWK also provides facility management for Wexford’s local and national portfolio. Wexford is managing and leasing the Wexford Innovation Labs.
