Veru to further advance late-stage trial for COVID-19 therapy after data analysis
Feb. 14, 2022 1:06 PM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Veru (VERU +0.2%) announced on Monday that an independent panel recommended the continuation of its global Phase 3 COVID-19 registration study for oral sabizabulin as previously designed.
- The double-blind, randomized trial is targeted at hospitalized patients with severe to moderate form of COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death.
- The decision of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) followed a previously planned conditional power analysis of the first 75 randomized patients in the trial, Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) said.
- The trial currently underway in multiple countries, including the U.S. and Brazil, is expected to generate results in H1 2022.
- Sabizabulin is a cytoskeleton disruptor designed to target microtubules, a compound critical to virus function and replication. It is believed to play a key role in the inflammatory processes, including cytokine release syndrome (cytokine storm), a hallmark of severe COVID-19 that can lead to (ARDS) and death.
- Veru (VERU) shares gained last month in reaction to FDA’s Fast Track Designation granted for sabizabulin to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.