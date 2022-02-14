Fidelity National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 1:07 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.7B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- Fidelity National Information's Worldpay partnered with digital asset platform Crypto.com for being a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain.
- In last week of January, the company raised dividend by 21%.
- Today, the company acquired fintech company Payrix from an investor group.
- SA Contributor Khen Elazar terms FIS as an "Underrated, undervalued IT Dividend Growth company."