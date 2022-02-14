Zendesk's (NYSE:ZEN) planned acquisition of Survey Monkey parent Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) should be voted down, investor Neuberger Berman said.

"We are unconvinced of the strategic advantage and the synergy potential of ZEN owning MNTV," Neuberger Berman wrote on its website. "From a financial perspective, we have concerns regarding the valuation parameters and potential pro forma growth profile of the combined entity."

The Neuberger Berman opposition comes after leading proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis last week also recommended that Zendesk holders vote against the transaction at a vote scheduled for Feb. 25. The investment firm joins other including activist hedge fund Jana Partners and investor Janus Henderson that have publicly come against the deal.

The news also comes after Zendesk (ZEN) last week rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.

"Overall, we struggle to understand the appropriateness of this transaction given ZEN’s compelling and undervalued standalone business," Neuberger Berman wrote. "The MNTV deal does not appear to be an attractive risk-reward alternative to the organic growth pathway. Rather, we believe stand-alone ZEN could command a premium valuation on its own if they execute against organic growth opportunities."

The WSJ reported on Thursday that Jana Partners was planning to nominate four directors to Zendesk's (ZEN) board. News of the Neuberger Berman opposition was first reported by Bloomberg.

Also see, Legion said to prepare proxy fight at Momentive Global (MNTV) over Zendesk deal.