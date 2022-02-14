BacTech Environmental announces $3M non-brokered private placement

Feb. 14, 2022 1:22 PM ETBCCEFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BacTech Environmental (OTCPK:BCCEF) announced a non-brokered private placement offering of units for maximum gross proceeds of $3M.
  • The issue price of the units will be $0.20/unit.
  • Units are comprised of 1 share, 1 transferable share purchase warrant and a royalty certificate.
  • Each warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire 1 additional share at $0.30 per warrant share until the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein).
  • BCCEF will offer a royalty to participants, once the Tenguel-Ponce Enriquez facility in Ecuador is fully operational.
  • This royalty will be based on the revenues generated by the proposed Tenguel-Ponce Enriquez facility to all investors who subscribe for units hereunder.
  • For each $1M of the offering, BCCEF will offer a 0.5% royalty.
  • The cumulative royalty payment will be limited to a maximum of twice the original amount invested in units.
  • Net proceeds of the offering will be used for ongoing working capital, land acquisition and capital contribution for advancing the Tenguel–Ponce Enriquez bioleaching project.
  • Closing of the private placement is expected on or about Feb. 28.
