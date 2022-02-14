American Finance Trust completes initial acquisitions worth $547M, changes name and trading symbol
Feb. 14, 2022 1:30 PM ET American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Finance Trust (AFIN +0.4%) through its operating partnership, completed the initial acquisition of 44 open-air shopping centers for $547M.
- This is the first tranche of acquisitions from the earlier announced definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 79 Power, Anchored and Grocery Centers and two single tenant properties from certain subsidiaries of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.3B, representing a 7.19% cash capitalization rate.
- It expects to acquire the remaining properties in the transaction by the end of 1Q22.
- On transaction closure, the company will be the preeminent REIT focused on Necessity-Based retail with a best-in-class portfolio that will comprise 1K+ properties, 29M sq. feet and $382M in pro-forma annualized straight-line rent.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive immediately, adding grocery stores (22% of Pro Forma multi-tenant SLR is derived from grocery centers) and office concentration will be reduced to 1%.
- Separately, the company's name changed to The Necessity Retail REIT (As of Feb.10, 2022); on Feb.15, the company commenced trading under the new ticker "RTL".