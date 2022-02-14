SEC warns investors that crypto deposit accounts aren't as safe as bank accounts

The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission issued an investor bulletin warning that cryptocurrency asset deposits aren't as safe as interest-bearing accounts with a bank of credit union even though the crypto product descriptions appear similar to bank accounts.

"Companies offering interest-bearing accounts for crypto assets do not provide investors with the same protections as do banks or credit unions, and crypto assets sent to those companies are not currently insured," the SEC said in the bulletin.

The agency points out that bank and credit union deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the National Credit Union Administration. Should a bank or credit union become insolvent, deposit insurance covers customers' deposits up to a certain amount — $250K for FDIC-insured institutions. Also, securities accounts held with a U.S.-registered broker may be insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corp. up to a certain amount for losses related to a broker going out of business.

Risks associate with crypto asset deposits include:

Volatility and illiquidity in the crypto asset markets;

The company holding an investor's crypto assets might fail;

Unpredictability in that the market for a particular crypto may disappear completely or the asset may no longer be tradable;

Changes in regulation by federal, state, or foreign governments may restrict the use or exchange of crypto assets;

The inability to be made whole should fraud, default, or a mistake occur; and

Potential fraud, technical glitches, hackers, or malware.

In a related development, BlockFi Lending agreed to pay $100M in fines to the SEC and state regulators over failing to register its high-interest crypto lending product as a security.

In 2019, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) launched a cash management product, instead of a checking and savings account, because it wouldn't be insured by the SIPC as it had previously claimed.