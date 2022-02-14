Air Liquide signs record on-site contracts for industrial merchant business line
Feb. 14, 2022 2:22 PM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY -0.9%) signed 48 new long-term on-site contracts for its industrial merchant business line in 2021.
- The gas volumes the Group will provide in the context of these new contracts are twice those provided within the contracts signed in 2020.
- “ The new record number of On-Site contracts in 2021 is coupled with a doubling of the volumes provided compared to those of last year’s new contracts. This illustrates our customers’ confidence in Air Liquide’s capacity to provide a competitive and reliable supply of industrial gases over the long term. Our technological expertise and innovation are now enhanced by the Group’s digital capabilities and data analytics. On-Site gas supply contributes both to the Group long term performance and Sustainable Development objectives as it reduces carbon emissions. ” Matthieu Giard, VP and executive committee member.