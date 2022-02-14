Zendesk ticks lower amid Wolfe downgrade to peer perform
Feb. 14, 2022 2:23 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN), MNTVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) ticked lower partly after the company was downgraded to peer perform at Wolfe Research, citing 2022 guidance for decelerating growth and margin contraction as well as "execution uncertainty."
- Wolfe has lower confidence is its out year numbers and multiples and said the company's decision to reject an unsolicited officer will likely result in a "drawn out battle for control around corporate leadership and direction," Wolfe analyst Alex Zukin wrote in an note earlier.
- Zendesk last week rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share. The rejection comes as the Zendesk is in the middle of acquiring SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global, which several investors and proxy advisory firms are recommending Zendesk holders vote against at a meeting on Feb. 25.
- "While we are confident that the MNTV acquisition will ultimately get voted down, we see the current valuation as more reflective of full value given peer multiples," Zukin, who has a $110 price target on ZEN, wrote.
- Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane last week said the company's MNTV still remains the best option to "generate better returns" for Zendesk's shareholders.
- "Putting the acquisition and potential takeout aside, the core ZEN business is expected to decelerate, with prospects for incremental margins scarce," Zukin wrote.
