NJ American Water to acquire Bound Brook borough wastewater system for $5M
Feb. 14, 2022 2:49 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), has agreed to acquire the wastewater collection system of Bound Brook borough in New Jersey for $5M.
- This municipally-owned system serves ~2,900 customers, most of whom already receive water service from NJ American Water.
- The transaction is expected to complete in H222, following approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The agreement follows a voter referendum that took place in November 2021, in which nearly two-thirds of Bound Brook voters approved the sale of the system to New Jersey American Water.
- Pursuant to the deal, New Jersey American Water will invest over $11M in critical sewer system improvements in the next ten years. It has also agreed to freeze current sewer rates for residents for two years and raise rates no more than 3% annually for the three years after that.
- This marks New Jersey American Water’s third wastewater acquisition within the company’s water footprint over the last three years. It acquired the 1,800-customer Mount Ephraim wastewater system in 2019 and the 2,900-customer Long Hill Township wastewater system in 2020.