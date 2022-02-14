Gold miners (GDX +1.5%) are among the stock market's few winning groups in Monday's trading, with gold futures gaining as rising fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine prompt demand for safe-haven assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is closing its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and relocating operations 340 miles west to Lviv near the Polish border; the embassy had said on Sunday that most of its diplomats had been ordered to leave Ukraine.

"Further escalation of tensions are sure to keep gold well supported [but] any softening of the rhetoric on the Ukraine-Russia situation will surely put a bid back into equities," GoldCore's David Russell told MarketWatch.

Comex gold for April delivery (XAUUSD:CUR) closed +1.5% at $1,869.40/oz., the highest settlement since November 17, while March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled +2.1% $23.848/oz.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

Among the major miners: GOLD +1.8%, NEM +0.7%, AU +4.5%, AUY +1.7%, AEM +5.4%, FNV +0.7%, BTG +1.9%, NGD +2.4%, GFI +6.8%, HMY +2.8%, WPM +0.7%, CDE +4.1%, AG +1.4%, EXK +2.3%, FSM +2.1%, HL +0.8%.

Russell had said that a close above $1,865-$1,870 "would see traders eyeing $1,900," although "the news cycle is fast at the moment and gold will be sensitive to the changing tones."

Goldman Sachs recently raised its 12-month price forecast to $2,150/oz., up from its previous target of $2,000.