BMO Capital Markets turned a spotlight on the burgeoning eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) industry and called it one of the newest innovations in the aerospace industry, with manufacturers having raised nearly $6B in capital through special purpose acquisition vehicles.

Analysts Fadi Chamoun and John Stephenson noted forward progress for eVTOL players as the industry has managed to bring in a large amount of investment dollars despite market turmoil and seen orders come in for thousands of aircraft. Those factors are said to be helping public interest in the sector as it looks to bridge the gap from concept to commercial reality.

"We believe that eVTOLs could be used as replacements for the world’s aging fleet of helicopters. They are significantly less expensive to operate and generate about one percent of the noise of helicopters and have similar range."

Milestones in the eVTOL industry noted by BMO Capital are listed below.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR): "Possible U.S. certification in 2024. Its Maker prototype completed a hover test in December 2021."

Beta Technologies: "UPS has ordered a cargo version which it intends to use to shuttle packages between hubs."

Eve Urban Air Mobility (NASDAQ:ZNTE): "Has eVTOL orders for 1,735 aircraft valued at $5.2 billion. The company was spun out of Embraer. Expects FAA certification in 2025."

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY): "The company plans to be a Part 135 aircraft operator in 2022. It plans to begin commercial service in 2024."

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM): "Is targeting 2024 to start aircraft service. Has a deal to build a flying-taxi service for Brazilian airline Azul.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL): "Has secured more than 1,300 orders. The company's VA-X4 is not yet airborne but is expected to do a test flight in 2022."

Volocopter: "Has performed public demos in Singapore, Dubai and Los Vegas with a commercial launch within two years.

