Knightscope shares rally 30% on security deal, but still trading 18% below IPO price
Feb. 14, 2022 2:56 PM ETKSCPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares rallied 30% Monday after it announced a partnership with security company Allied Universal, but are still down 18% since they made their market debut in late January.
- Shares of the security robot maker, which went public on Jan. 27, were last trading at $8.22 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $7.19 on Monday and later reached a session high of $9.36.
- Knightscope shares have been volatile since they opened on Jan. 27, dropping 41% during their first session before staging a rebound the next day. The company priced 2.2M shares at $10 per share for its initial public offering.
- Earlier Monday, Knightscope said that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Allied Universal to provide robots and related technology for Allied’s US customers to help deter crime and enhance the safety of security personnel.