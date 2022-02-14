Permian production hits new high, US well inventory hits cycle low
Feb. 14, 2022 3:02 PM ETMRO, DVN, PXD, EOG, SLB, HALBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor25 Comments
- The Department of Energy published its monthly drilling productivity report Monday, showing Permian production hitting a new record high, up 71kb/d MoM according to the DOE.
- However, the increased production comes as drilled but uncompleted wells "DUCs" fall to a near decade low.
- DUCs are often considered a measure of 'ready-to-produce' inventory; having fallen by half since 2020, the stock of readily available wells sits at levels not seen since nationwide shale volumes were 50% lower.
- With producer discipline under a magnifying glass, analysts must account for accelerated capital investment to rebuild DUCs (NYSE:HAL) (NYSE:SLB), before accounting for E&P (NYSE:EOG) (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:DVN) (NYSE:MRO) production growth spending in 2022.