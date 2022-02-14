Permian production hits new high, US well inventory hits cycle low

Feb. 14, 2022 3:02 PM ETMRO, DVN, PXD, EOG, SLB, HALBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor25 Comments

Drone View Of An Oil Or Gas Drill Fracking Rig Pad with Beautiful Cloud Filled Sky

Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Department of Energy published its monthly drilling productivity report Monday, showing Permian production hitting a new record high, up 71kb/d MoM according to the DOE.
  • However, the increased production comes as drilled but uncompleted wells "DUCs" fall to a near decade low.
  • DUCs are often considered a measure of 'ready-to-produce' inventory; having fallen by half since 2020, the stock of readily available wells sits at levels not seen since nationwide shale volumes were 50% lower.
  • With producer discipline under a magnifying glass, analysts must account for accelerated capital investment to rebuild DUCs (NYSE:HAL) (NYSE:SLB), before accounting for E&P (NYSE:EOG) (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:DVN) (NYSE:MRO) production growth spending in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.