Citi has downgraded ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR -78.2%) to Neutral from Buy after the clinical-stage biotech company reported that its pivotal Phase 2/3 study for RNA therapy sepofarsen did not meet the main goal in Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).

After more than ~75% decline in value following the pre-market announcement on Friday, ProQR (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares continue to trade lower as Wall Street reacts to the setback.

The finding in the Illuminate trial that sepofarsen behaved almost exactly like the sham in terms of the primary endpoint, the Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA), and the secondary endpoints “is obviously very puzzling,” wrote Citi analysts in their downgrade.

The poor efficacy seen in the study raises the risk profile of the company’s other RNA therapeutics even without a direct readthrough, they argued, slashing the price target to $1.70, which is based only on the company’s per-share cash value.

Meanwhile, H.C. Wainwright defended the impact of the readout on the company’s other candidates. “We note the platform represents independent indications and the sepofarsen miss in LCA10 should not be measured too broadly across the entirety of the platform,” the analyst Andrew S. Fein wrote.

However, the analyst has lowered the price target to $4 from $20 per share to imply a premium of ~188% to the last close, citing a lower probability of success for sepofarsen as well as ultevursen (QR-421a), ProQR’s (PRQR) candidate for Usher syndrome and Retinitis Pigmentosa.

