Lumen decline moderates amid bullish investor take

Feb. 14, 2022 3:09 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments

technology

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is down 1.8% Monday, a relatively modest drop considering Friday's decline and the stock's cratering on Thursday.
  • Volume Monday has doubled recent daily average already, crossing 27 million shares traded.
  • The stock came up for mention in "Final Trades" on CNBC's Halftime Report, where Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington took a bullish stance.
  • "So far I've been wrong," she acknowledges, "but Lumen right now -- if you were to look at it on a private market value, the company should be up dramatically, maybe twice what it's trading at now.
  • "It's got a 10% dividend yield, which we think is sustainable; management standing behind it," Harrington says.
  • Shares in Lumen fell 6.8% on Friday, a continuation of Thursday's slump - a 15.5% decline that came after the company's guidance raised new worries about whether the dividend (the company plans a full-year payout of $1.00/share) can be maintained.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.