Lumen decline moderates amid bullish investor take
Feb. 14, 2022 3:09 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is down 1.8% Monday, a relatively modest drop considering Friday's decline and the stock's cratering on Thursday.
- Volume Monday has doubled recent daily average already, crossing 27 million shares traded.
- The stock came up for mention in "Final Trades" on CNBC's Halftime Report, where Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington took a bullish stance.
- "So far I've been wrong," she acknowledges, "but Lumen right now -- if you were to look at it on a private market value, the company should be up dramatically, maybe twice what it's trading at now.
- "It's got a 10% dividend yield, which we think is sustainable; management standing behind it," Harrington says.
- Shares in Lumen fell 6.8% on Friday, a continuation of Thursday's slump - a 15.5% decline that came after the company's guidance raised new worries about whether the dividend (the company plans a full-year payout of $1.00/share) can be maintained.