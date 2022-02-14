Engaged Capital exits stake in Gildan Activewear; boosts position in Quotient Technology

Feb. 14, 2022 3:14 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), HAIN, NCR, QUOTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Engaged Capital fully exited its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) as of the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to the company's most recent 13-F filing.
  • It cut a large chunk of its position in Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) to 1.86M shares from 15.99M in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • The fund substantially lifted its stake in Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to 6.10M shares compared with just 593.3K in the previous quarter.
  • Boosted its stake in NCR (NYSE:NCR) to 2.40M shares vs. 1.69M in the prior quarter.
  • Previously, (Feb. 17, 2021) Engaged Capital took a new stake in Gildan Activewear and exited Medifast.
