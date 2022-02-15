Weighed down by a general decline in fintech stocks, Block (NYSE:SQ) has lost more than half its value over the last three months, retreating to 52-week lows early in 2022. Is the stock a buy at these levels, as the fintech pioneer attempts to face down mounting competition and make a transition into a more crypto-focused business model?

Revaluing Fintechs as Block Reinvents Itself

SQ experienced a massive rally from March 2020 into the early stages of 2021. The stock climbed from a level below $40 to reach a 52-week high of $289.23. The upswing was fueled by a mania for fintech stocks and by pandemic-driven demand, as COVID created the need for increased use of digital payment options.

From there, shares generally held their gains, with SQ still trading above $280 in August. However, shares began an accelerated slide in late October that has lasted into the early stages of this month. With the retreat, the stock briefly dipped below $100, reaching a 52-week low of $99.50.

The slide came amid a general move away from high-valuation names in the face of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and the prospect for higher interest rates. Fintechs as a group got slammed, dragging SQ lower.

Meanwhile, SQ faces a landscape of increasing competition, including a threat from the world's largest company. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled a feature called Tap to Pay, which allows small businesses to accept credit card payments directly through their iPhones.

At the same time, SQ has launched an ambitious rebranding. In December, the company announced that it would change its name from Square to Block, signifying its future emphasis on blockchain and cryptocurrency.

This rebranding follows a massive acquisition announced earlier in 2021. In August, the company announced a deal to buy Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later firm Afterpay. The purchase price for the all-stock deal was valued at $29B at the time.

Shares of SQ have stabilized lately but they continue to bounce around near their lows. With a 3.5% boost during Monday's trading, the stock now sits above $111. Even with the mild rebound, SQ remains 56% below its levels of late October.

Is SQ a Buy?

Will SQ be able to juggle competitive pressures and a changing company to align itself for the future? With the stock at levels last seen in mid-2020, some on Wall Street believe SQ offers an attractive opportunity.

Late last week, Block (SQ) received support from a bullish turn from Bank of America. The firm upgraded its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral, arguing that the recent sell-off has gone too far.

The general Wall Street community holds a similar stance. Of the 44 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 31 give SQ either a Buy or Strong Buy rating. This accounts for 70% of the overall coverage. Meanwhile, firms have issued only two Sell ratings, along with 11 Holds.

That said, quantitative measures suggest a less promising near-term future for the stock. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings view the stock as a Sell. The grades, based on quantifiable information, give it a D for valuation, despite the sharp drop in the last few months. Meanwhile, it has an F for momentum.

On the more bullish side, the Quant Ratings give the company a B+ for Growth and a B- for profitability.

Opinions about Block (SQ) remain split. SA contributor Investor Trip still believes the stock is overvalued, despite the sell-off, and remains too risky. On the other side of the spectrum, fellow contributor The Asian Investor see the firm as "widely undervalued now."