Duke Energy raised at BofA amid upward shift in setting expectations

Feb. 14, 2022 3:32 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Duke Energy (DUK -0.1%) wobbles between gains and losses as Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $110 price target, bumped up from $108, saying the company's management is in a position to over-deliver on some aspects of its investment plan.

Duke "has shifted in setting expectations at a highly achievable level, and the new plan that was outlined shows clear upside based on a number of factors including, additional renewables above what is currently embedded in plan, accelerated grid [modernization] and transmission investment to support the transition to clean energy, [and] sustained, higher load growth based on continued migration to Duke's service territories," according to BofA Securities' Julien Dumoulin-Smith.

The analyst sees an opportunity for Duke "to build on its recent constructive momentum in North Carolina and elsewhere to create more confidence in the growth plan," also noting that inflation could create headwinds for many utilities, but larger entities "such as Duke are in a better position to maintain earned ROEs between rate cases and outperform the backdrop vs. peers."

Duke Energy recently expanded its clean energy action plan to include a full phaseout from coal by 2035.

